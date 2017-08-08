Official: Suspect In Custody After Reportedly Firing Shots At Officers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police took one man into custody Tuesday night after shots were reportedly fired near Sheraden Park.
The incident started shortly after 9 p.m. in the city’s Sheraden neighborhood.
According to a Pittsburgh Police spokesperson, the suspect possibly fired the shots at undercover police officers there.
There’s no word anyone was injured in the incident, and the suspect’s name has not been released.
Police were called to the scene to investigate.
