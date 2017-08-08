STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Mike Matthews | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Sinead O’Connor Pleads For Help In Facebook Video, Says She’s Living In Motel

August 8, 2017 7:55 AM
Filed Under: Sinead O'Connor

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) – Sinead O’Connor has emotionally pleaded for help and opened up about her struggles with mental illness in a rambling Facebook video.

The 50-year-old Irish singer says in the video posted Thursday that she was staying alive for the sake of others and if it were up to her, she’d “be gone.”

O’Connor said she was living in a New Jersey motel and later posted the address of a Travelodge in South Hackensack. South Hackensack Police Capt. Robert Kaiser says officers conducted a welfare check, but O’Connor wasn’t in her room at the time. He says she is no longer staying there and police don’t know where she is currently living.

A follow-up Facebook post said to be made on O’Connor’s behalf late Monday said the singer was OK.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch