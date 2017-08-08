Case Against State Trooper Charged With DUI Heads To Trial

SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The case against a state trooper charged with driving drunk is headed to trial.
Back in April, investigators say the manager of a McDonald’s in Salem Township found Leah Conners passed out behind the wheel of an SUV.
According to the criminal complaint, Conners showed signs that she was drunk, but declined to do a field sobriety test.
Conners has been a trooper since 1991, and was promoted to sergeant last fall.
In court on Tuesday, she was held for court on all charges.
“This is very difficult for her. She’s been a police officer with an unblemished career. She’s never had a single infraction in 26 years. She’s a sergeant, she’s well respected, and, of course these allegations are very upsetting for her,” said defense attorney Dave Shrager.
Conners remains a member of the state police, but her duties are restricted.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter