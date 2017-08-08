STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Mike Matthews | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Case Against State Trooper Charged With DUI Heads To Trial

August 8, 2017 8:04 PM
Filed Under: Leah Connors, Pennsylvania State Police, Ralph Iannotti, Salem Township, Somerset County, Westmoreland County

SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The case against a state trooper charged with driving drunk is headed to trial.

Back in April, investigators say the manager of a McDonald’s in Salem Township found Leah Conners passed out behind the wheel of an SUV.

According to the criminal complaint, Conners showed signs that she was drunk, but declined to do a field sobriety test.

Conners has been a trooper since 1991, and was promoted to sergeant last fall.

In court on Tuesday, she was held for court on all charges.

“This is very difficult for her. She’s been a police officer with an unblemished career. She’s never had a single infraction in 26 years. She’s a sergeant, she’s well respected, and, of course these allegations are very upsetting for her,” said defense attorney Dave Shrager.

Conners remains a member of the state police, but her duties are restricted.

