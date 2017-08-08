Steelers Training Camp Practice Notes: Aug. 8, 2017

LATROBE, Pa. (93-7 The Fan) — Among the starters still out – LB Ryan Shazier, CB Artie Burns and C Maurkice Pouncey – were joined Tuesday by LT Alejandro Villaneuva who was banged up Sunday and is in concussion protocol, according to Mike Tomlin.

But the coach admits, “I don’t know where he is in that process.”

Other notables not on the field – WR Justin Hunter, QB Landry Jones and rookie RB James Conner who was dress for positional drills but not in pads. LB Anthony Chickollo left practice with what Tomlin thinks is a minor issue.

RB Le’Veon Bell is still not in camp and WR Martavis Bryant is still in suspension limbo; although, he looked good on a side field catching passes from assistant strength coach Marcel Pastoor, who still has the second best arm in camp behind Ben Roethlisberger.

Sammie Coates is still on PUP, but looked crisp running routes and catching balls.

The first team offense was 3-for-4 in the 7 Shots goal line drill with Antonio Brown, David Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster scoring.

Roethlisberger led a successful two-minute drill, but appeared to mis-use a spike with 1:11 left on the clock at the 25 yard line, then called time out at 1:06 left after a first down at the 6. After an incomplete pass took a few seconds, they scored which left nearly a full minute for an opposing offense. So the coach and QB huddled up right after the drill.

“I liked it,” Tomlin said, even though he seemed to disagree with Roethlisberger’s spike and time out. “More than anything, it’s about getting those scenarios in where we can have meaty discussions and learn.”

The Steelers will hold their final public practice Wednesday afternoon at 2:55 p.m. at St. Vincent College before Friday’s preseason opener.

