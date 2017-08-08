UPMC Presby, Children’s Hospital Ranked Among Best In Nation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Pittsburgh hospitals are being recognized as among the best in America.

U.S. News & World Report says that UPMC Presbyterian in Shadyside is the 14th best hospital in the nation.

The report ranks hospitals in 16 areas of complex specialty care and also rates hospitals in nine bellwether procedures and conditions like heart bypass, hip and knee replacement, heart failure, and lung cancer surgery.

The rankings take both the specialty rankings and the procedure condition ratings into account.

U.S. News & World Report then uses a point scale to determine which hospitals are the best.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota topped the list.

Cleveland Clinic came in second, followed by Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco rounded out the top five.

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania –Penn Presbyterian, and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia also made the list.

U.S News & World Report also ranked the Best Children’s Hospitals.

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh at UPMC was ranked number 9 in the country on that list. It’s the eighth straight year the hospital has been ranked as one of the best pediatric hospitals.

“We are proud to be consistently recognized as one of the best children’s hospitals in the country,” Children’s Hospital President Christopher Gessner said. “It is rewarding for our physicians, nurses and support staff, who every day work together with skill and passion to provide the best care for children and adolescents with the most complex medical conditions.”

According to a press release from Children’s Hospital, the rankings “highlight the top 50 U.S. pediatric hospitals in each of 10 specialties: cancer; cardiology and heart surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and GI surgery; neonatology; nephrology; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics; pulmonology; and urology.”