Boy, 2, Rescued From Vehicle That Plunged 100-Feet Over Hillside

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) — First responders have rescued a 2-year-old boy from a vehicle that plunged 100-feet over a hillside this afternoon in Westmoreland County.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue in Vandergrift.
According to emergency dispatchers, firefighters, police and paramedics responded to the scene after the vehicle went over the hill.
The boy was reportedly uninjured.
There’s no word yet on how the accident happened, but police are investigating.
