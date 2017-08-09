3 Children, 17 Cats Removed From Possible Hoarding Situation In Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police, humane agents and animal welfare workers are investigating a possible animal hoarding situation in Carrick.

Workers gathered outside a brick home on Mount Joseph Street, trying to safely catch several animals. Cats could be seen wandering through the yard, and several more were found living inside the home.

But what workers found when they went into the house shocked them. They found deplorable living conditions, some of the worst they’ve ever seen.

The home was declared unfit for human occupancy and condemned. A blue sign on the door ordered that the home either be repaired or demolished, the property sealed, and the lot cleaned up.

In all, 17 cats were loaded into carriers and taken away to be checked out. Two dogs were also rescued.

One woman, Kathy Swan, was taken away from the home in handcuffs. Three children were also removed from the home and placed in protective custody.

It is unclear if Swan will face any charges.

