Police Arrest Suspected Serial Rapist In Beaver County

BEAVER (KDKA) – Police in Beaver County have arrested a suspected serial rapist.

According to police, Jonathan Vance, of White Township, is suspected in 15 rapes over the last 15 months.

Police say the rapes took place in the Beaver Falls area, North Sewickley Township and Big Beaver Borough.

“I can tell you at this point we have, I believe, 15 victims that are female. We are not going to disclose any information about victims. We do believe that there are more victims out there that have been afraid to come forward. We are hoping that they will come forward now that he’s been incarcerated,” State Police Cpt. Eric Hermick said.

Police say coordination between several different police departments was crucial in tracking him down.

Vance was arraigned Wednesday morning and is behind bars on $100,000 bond.

