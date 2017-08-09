Artists Working To Dress Up Windows Of Old Downtown Kaufmann’s Store

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The empty windows of the former Kaufmann’s department store drew a cavalcade of complaints. But artists are working to change that.

The 3RM group and others have initiated the “Galleries at Kaufmann’s Grand” project. The aim is to make the 26 windows of the old department store more attractive.

Michael Anthony, 3RM’s president, says the abandoned windows did not reflect what he calls the amazing reconstruction work going on inside. But why not take advantage of the display cases?

“I figured it was a perfect opportunity to showcase some of Pittsburgh’s local talent. We have photographs. Future plans will be to focus on Pittsburgh Fashion Week coming up in September, and showcase designers who are participating. I’ve spoken with Manchester Craftsmens Guild about getting ceramics to display,” he said.

He says Kaufmann’s windows are once again worth stopping for.

“I sat here at lunch hour and must have seen at least a hundred people stopping and looking at each window as they walked down Fifth Avenue,” he said.

