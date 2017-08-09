Man Files Lawsuit Claiming He Found Dead Geckos In His Heineken

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A California man has filed a lawsuit claiming he found two dead geckos in a can of Heineken beer.

CBS LA reports the Fountain Valley man found two dead leopard geckos in a 24-ounce can of Heineken he purchased from a Ralphs grocery store.

George Toubbeh claims that after drinking from the can he became violently ill, suffering abdominal pain and vomiting.

The lawsuit was filed in Orange County Superior Court.

When his daughter examined the beer can, she found two juvenile leopard geckos inside, according to the lawsuit. Leopard geckos are commonly sold as pets.

The lawsuit, filed last week, claims Toubbeh continues to suffer from severe gastrointestinal ailments, emotional distress, anxiety, and trauma.

Heineken says there is no merit to the claim.

The lawsuit also names The Kroger Co., which owns the Ralphs grocery chain.