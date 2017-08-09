STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Mike Matthews | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Cops Seek Thief Who Poached Eggs From Stand

August 9, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: egg, Egg Thief, Hereford Township, Pennsylvania

HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Authorities are trying to crack the case of an egg thief who’s been stealing from a roadside stand in rural Pennsylvania.

Stand-owner Denise Timer said on Wednesday that she’s set up a security camera after about 100 eggs and small amounts of cash were stolen from her Hereford Township property over the last month and a half.

Police have linked the thefts to a man who was caught on camera rummaging through the egg cooler the same day that a dozen eggs and $6 in change were taken.

Timer says she now only puts out a dozen eggs at time, but they were also recently stolen.

The suspect is believed to operate a white van and has a tattoo of what looks like a bull’s head on his right forearm.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

