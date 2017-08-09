Nominations Being Accepted For Steelers’ Leaders In The Classroom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for exceptional teachers.
Nominations are now open for this season’s Leaders in the Classroom recognitions.
Each week during the season, one outstanding teacher will be honored for making a significant difference in the lives of students.
They’ll also receive a donation and tickets to the game against the New England Patriots, where they will be recognized on the field.
If you’d like to nominate an outstanding teacher, visit the Steelers’ website here.