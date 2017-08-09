STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Mike Matthews | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Nominations Being Accepted For Steelers’ Leaders In The Classroom

August 9, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for exceptional teachers.

Nominations are now open for this season’s Leaders in the Classroom recognitions.

Each week during the season, one outstanding teacher will be honored for making a significant difference in the lives of students.

They’ll also receive a donation and tickets to the game against the New England Patriots, where they will be recognized on the field.

If you’d like to nominate an outstanding teacher, visit the Steelers’ website here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch