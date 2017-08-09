Hundreds Gather In Perry South To Show Love, Support For Murdered Mom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Relatives and friends of 26-year-old murder victim Nicole Dailey gathered Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood to remember the young mother.

The vigil was held on North Charles Street, not far from the spot where Dailey was gunned down late Sunday night.

Her 7-month-old daughter, Nia, was with her at the time, but the little girl was not hurt.

Nicole’s aunt, Louise Harris, said, “She died for nothing, absolutely nothing. We’re just so heartbroken over the whole thing. It’s got to stop, whatever is going on, it has to stop.”

A crowd of about 200 heard tough talk from Earl Baldwin, a barber by profession, but also a street minister, who doesn’t mince words. He told the group that they have to build bridges, become mentors and cultivate young people.

“We came to celebrate peace in Pittsburgh, without somebody laid out. Why must somebody be laid out for us coming together in numbers like this?” he said.

Ironically, Nicole’s brother was also the victim of a homicide in the same Perry South neighborhood in the early ‘90s.

Nicole’s cousin had a message for the person who gunned down her cousin.

“You stole from us, you took from us, and you will pay. You will pay. We will get justice for Nicki, that’s what we’re going to do,” Brandi Boyd said. “Nicki needs justice, right is right, and wrong us wrong. Nicki ain’t hurt a soul out here.”

As the solidarity gathering wrapped up, there were prayers, candles and a balloon release in memory of a young mother whose life was cut short for no apparent reason, but whose short life made an impact on her family and friends.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate possible suspects and a motive. There’s been no arrest.

