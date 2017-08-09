Pirates Unveil “Nickname” Jerseys For Little League Classic Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You won’t see McCutchen, Polanco, or Cerveilli on the backs of the Pittsburgh Pirates later this month.

Instead you’ll see nicknames like “Cutch,” “El Coffee,” and “Cisco,” during the Pirates Little League Classic game later on August 20 in Williamsport.

The Bucs unveiled their unique uniforms for the game this afternoon.

Each player will have their nickname stitched on their Majestic jersey.

Gerrit Cole is going with “Cole Train,” Josh Harrison is going with “J-Hay,” and Felipe Rivero’s nickname is “Nightmare.”

In addition to the jerseys, each player will wear a yellow hat with an old-school Pirates logo.

The Pirates will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on August 20.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are presenting the inaugural Players Weekend on August 25-27. The Pirates will also wear the nickname jerseys during that weekend when they face the Cincinnati Reds.

The jerseys are also available for purchase on the Pirates website for $199.99.