Pittsburgh Police Charge 2 With Throwing Rocks Onto Vehicles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Pittsburgh police say they’ve taken two juveniles into custody for throwing rocks onto vehicles from an overpass above Route 65.

Several vehicles called 911 to report their cars being hit with rocks or other items about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One motorist says cars were forced to slow down because of a broom left in one lane of travel. It’s not immediately clear if the youths who threw the rocks also threw the broom or placed it there so cars would slow down and become easier targets.

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday how many cars were hit, how badly they were damaged, or whether anyone was injured.

At least one windshield was cracked, and one person was struck in the head.

“I thought it was rocks coming up, kicking back from the traffic, but there was kids throwing rocks down, and my husband got hit in the head through the sun roof,” said Gwendolyn Lane, one of the victims.

Police haven’t released the names of the suspects.

