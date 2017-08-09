STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Mike Matthews | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Rania’s Recipes: Lobster Roll & Crab Hushpuppies

August 9, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Crab Hushpuppies, Lobster Roll, Rania Harris

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some delicious beach-inspired recipes!

Crab Hushpuppies with Remoulade Sauce

Crab Hushpuppies:

  • 1-1/2 cups cornmeal
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1-1/2 cups buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • 8 ounces jumbo lump crab
  • 3 scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • Sea salt, for sprinkling

Remoulade Sauce:

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons minced sour gherkins
  • 2 tablespoons minced red onion
  • 1 tablespoon minced capers
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • ¼ teaspoon Tabasco sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

For the crab hush puppies: In a medium bowl, whisk the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, kosher salt, sugar and garlic powder. In a separate small bowl, whisk the buttermilk and egg. Make a well in the dry ingredients and begin to gently stir in the buttermilk mixture (I use a wooden spoon). Do not over-mix. Gently stir in the crab and scallions until just mixed.

For the Remoulade Sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, gherkins, onion, capers, parsley, lemon juice, Tabasco, Old Bay seasoning, and pepper until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until serving or for up to 3 days.

Heat several inches of canola oil in a Dutch oven to 350 degrees. (There should be enough oil for the hush puppies to be completely submerged.) Use a 1-inch ice cream scoop to drop the batter into the hot oil in batches. Fry until deep golden brown, about 4 minutes. While the hush puppies are hot, sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt. Serve immediately with the dip.

Lobster Rolls

  • 4 cups cooked fresh lobster meat, diced (I like using the tails and claws)
  • ½ – ¾ cup good mayonnaise
  • ½ cup finely diced celery (1 ½ stalks)
  • 2 tablespoons capers, drained
  • Dash of hot sauce
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 ½ tablespoons finely minced fresh dill
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 6 top sliced hot dog buns, buttered and toasted
  • Bibb lettuce

Directions

Combine the mayonnaise, celery, capers, hot sauce, lemon juice, dill, salt, and pepper in a bowl and blend well. Add the lobster meat and toss gently. Place a Bibb lettuce leaf into each buttered and toasted roll and top with the lobster salad. Serve immediately.

Yield: 6 lobster rolls

