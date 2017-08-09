Rania’s Recipes: Lobster Roll & Crab Hushpuppies

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some delicious beach-inspired recipes!
Crab Hushpuppies with Remoulade Sauce
Crab Hushpuppies:
- 1-1/2 cups cornmeal
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1-1/2 cups buttermilk
- 1 large egg
- 8 ounces jumbo lump crab
- 3 scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced
- Canola oil, for frying
- Sea salt, for sprinkling
Remoulade Sauce:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons minced sour gherkins
- 2 tablespoons minced red onion
- 1 tablespoon minced capers
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon Tabasco sauce
- ¼ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
For the crab hush puppies: In a medium bowl, whisk the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, kosher salt, sugar and garlic powder. In a separate small bowl, whisk the buttermilk and egg. Make a well in the dry ingredients and begin to gently stir in the buttermilk mixture (I use a wooden spoon). Do not over-mix. Gently stir in the crab and scallions until just mixed.
For the Remoulade Sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, gherkins, onion, capers, parsley, lemon juice, Tabasco, Old Bay seasoning, and pepper until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until serving or for up to 3 days.
Heat several inches of canola oil in a Dutch oven to 350 degrees. (There should be enough oil for the hush puppies to be completely submerged.) Use a 1-inch ice cream scoop to drop the batter into the hot oil in batches. Fry until deep golden brown, about 4 minutes. While the hush puppies are hot, sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt. Serve immediately with the dip.
Lobster Rolls
- 4 cups cooked fresh lobster meat, diced (I like using the tails and claws)
- ½ – ¾ cup good mayonnaise
- ½ cup finely diced celery (1 ½ stalks)
- 2 tablespoons capers, drained
- Dash of hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 ½ tablespoons finely minced fresh dill
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 6 top sliced hot dog buns, buttered and toasted
- Bibb lettuce
Directions
Combine the mayonnaise, celery, capers, hot sauce, lemon juice, dill, salt, and pepper in a bowl and blend well. Add the lobster meat and toss gently. Place a Bibb lettuce leaf into each buttered and toasted roll and top with the lobster salad. Serve immediately.
Yield: 6 lobster rolls