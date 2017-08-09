Mike Tomlin Announces Josh Dobbs As Starter For Preseason Opener

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Mike Tomlin announced Wednesday afternoon that rookie QB Joshua Dobbs will start Friday in the preseason opener against the New York Giants.

Dobbs received the start because Tomlin chose to sit a healthy Ben Roethlisberger, and Landry Jones remains injured.

“This will be a great opportunity,” said Dobbs. “When you get in the game stage, everything is elevated. There’s a lot more hype and you’re playing a different opponent you don’t see week in and week out. You’re able to go out, show your stuff and execute at a high level.”

The Tennessee graduate and fourth-round draft pick plans to use his experience as a four-year starter for the Vols to help him with the unpredictability of the his position.

“I learned quickly at the college level that you never know when your time is going to come, especially at the quarterback position,” he said. “It’s a peculiar position to play, and so you’re expected to, whether you had one rep in practice or 50 reps in practice, to come in and play at a high level. What I learned in college has helped me come to this setting and just be ready.”

