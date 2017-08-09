Steelers: Martavis Bryant Cleared By NFL To Participate In Preseason Activities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been cleared by the NFL to participate in preseason activities.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released the following statement on Wednesday evening:

“Martavis Bryant has been informed by the NFL that he is now permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games. He will continue to be evaluated as to his readiness to participate in regular-season activities under the terms of his conditional reinstatement.”