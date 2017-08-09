STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Steelers: Martavis Bryant Cleared By NFL To Participate In Preseason Activities

August 9, 2017 7:22 PM
Filed Under: Martavis Bryant, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been cleared by the NFL to participate in preseason activities.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released the following statement on Wednesday evening:

“Martavis Bryant has been informed by the NFL that he is now permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games. He will continue to be evaluated as to his readiness to participate in regular-season activities under the terms of his conditional reinstatement.”

Bryant was suspended in March of 2016 for a second violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

He was reinstated on a conditional basis back in April. He’ll have to undergo additional evaluations throughout the season.

Bryant caught 76 passes for 1,314 yards during his first two seasons, in 2014 and 2015.

