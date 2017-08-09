Embattled Woodland Hills H.S. Principal Reportedly Resigns As Football Coach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The attorney for a group of students who claim they have been the targets of an unfair pattern of abuse says the embattled principal at Woodland Hills High School resigned as the school’s head football coach.

Todd Hollis posted what he claims is a copy of Kevin Murray‘s resignation letter on Facebook.

In it, Murray says he cannot continue as coach while knowing he’s taking attention away from the players on the team.

Later in the letter, he uses an expletive to describe criticism he’s facing.

Murray is under fire for several altercations between school officials and black students.

Murray has not been charged, but he’s been on unpaid leave since July. He’s waiting for the state education department to decide if it will renew his certification, which he must have to work as a teacher or principal.

