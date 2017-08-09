STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Mike Matthews | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Embattled Woodland Hills H.S. Principal Reportedly Resigns As Football Coach

August 9, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: Kevin Murray, Woodland Hills High School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The attorney for a group of students who claim they have been the targets of an unfair pattern of abuse says the embattled principal at Woodland Hills High School resigned as the school’s head football coach.

Todd Hollis posted what he claims is a copy of Kevin Murray‘s resignation letter on Facebook.

In it, Murray says he cannot continue as coach while knowing he’s taking attention away from the players on the team.

Later in the letter, he uses an expletive to describe criticism he’s facing.

Murray is under fire for several altercations between school officials and black students.

Murray has not been charged, but he’s been on unpaid leave since July. He’s waiting for the state education department to decide if it will renew his certification, which he must have to work as a teacher or principal.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch