1 Dead, 1 Injured In Indiana County Head-On Crash

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person is dead and another was left injured after a head-on crash in Indiana County Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the crash happened on State Route 553, near the intersection of State Route 1014, in Cherryhill Township.
Around 3:40 p.m., 30-year-old Brad Dixon’s Chevrolet Cavalier crossed the center line and into the path of an SUV being driven by a 43-year-old woman.
Dixon was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman in the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries.
It is unclear what caused Dixon to cross the center line at this time.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter