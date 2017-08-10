STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Preseason Opener | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Indiana County Head-On Crash

August 10, 2017 6:38 AM
Filed Under: Brad Dixon, Cherryhill Township, Indiana County, State Route 553

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person is dead and another was left injured after a head-on crash in Indiana County Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened on State Route 553, near the intersection of State Route 1014, in Cherryhill Township.

Around 3:40 p.m., 30-year-old Brad Dixon’s Chevrolet Cavalier crossed the center line and into the path of an SUV being driven by a 43-year-old woman.

Dixon was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman in the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries.

It is unclear what caused Dixon to cross the center line at this time.

