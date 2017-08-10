STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Preseason Opener | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

AG: Man Accused Of Delivering Fatal Dose Of Heroin Facing Felony Charges

August 10, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Scott, Josh Shapiro, Shaunteze Turner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced a man accused of delivering a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl will face felony charges.

Daniel Scott took those drugs then overdosed, and later died.

Investigators used cell phone records to trace Scott’s drug use to Shaunteze Turner, who allegedly provided the drugs.

He has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

It is a first-degree felony that carries up to 40 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Shapiro says the opioid and heroin epidemic is Pennsylvania’s number one health crisis.

“Selling drugs laced with fentanyl is like playing Russian Roulette. You never know when there will be a bullet in the chamber, and when a life will be taken,” Shapiro said.

Turner is the seventh person in the state to be charged by the Attorney General’s Office with this felony.

North Fayette Township police were involved in the investigation.

