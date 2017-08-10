Elderly Man Missing In Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials say an elderly man has gone missing in Rostraver Township.
Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers say an elderly man went for his daily morning walk at the Great Allegheny Passage trail in Rostraver Township on Thursday morning and has not been seen since.
Police and medics are on the scene to search the area. Police have a command center set up at the scene.
The missing man’s name and age are not available. No photo of the missing man has been provided.
