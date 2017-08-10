WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Preseason Opener | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Elderly Man Missing In Rostraver Township

August 10, 2017 5:25 PM
Filed Under: Great Allegheny Passage, Missing Man, Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials say an elderly man has gone missing in Rostraver Township.

Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers say an elderly man went for his daily morning walk at the Great Allegheny Passage trail in Rostraver Township on Thursday morning and has not been seen since.

Police and medics are on the scene to search the area. Police have a command center set up at the scene.

The missing man’s name and age are not available. No photo of the missing man has been provided.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch