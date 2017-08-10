Two Teens Injured, One Killed In Mercer County Crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A young man was killed and two teenagers were seriously injured in a car crash in Mercer County on Wednesday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Amsterdam Road in Liberty Township.
State police say a 17-year-old boy lost control of his truck while going around a slight bend, hit a culvert and then crashed head-on into a tree.
The driver and a 17-year-old boy who was in the backseat of the truck were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The front seat passenger, 19-year-old Darrian James Snow, of Grove City, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to state police, no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
State police also say they found marijuana paraphernalia in the truck.
The investigation is ongoing.
