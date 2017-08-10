STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Preseason Opener | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Two Teens Injured, One Killed In Mercer County Crash

August 10, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Darrian James Snow, Fatal Crash, Liberty Township, Mercer County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A young man was killed and two teenagers were seriously injured in a car crash in Mercer County on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Amsterdam Road in Liberty Township.

State police say a 17-year-old boy lost control of his truck while going around a slight bend, hit a culvert and then crashed head-on into a tree.

The driver and a 17-year-old boy who was in the backseat of the truck were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The front seat passenger, 19-year-old Darrian James Snow, of Grove City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to state police, no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

State police also say they found marijuana paraphernalia in the truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch