Police: Missing Woman Endangered, Has Threatened Harm To Herself

August 10, 2017 10:09 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Ashley Guyaux, Missing Person, Oakland, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 22-year-old woman last seen in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities consider 22-year-old Ashley Guyaux endangered because she’s threatened to harm herself.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

Guyaux was last seen at the Bellefield Towers in Oakland around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

She’s described as 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 117 pounds. She has blue eyes, blonde hair, three piercings on both her earlobes and a scar on her left forearm.

Guyaux was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a gray cardigan and light-blue tee-shirt with black tennis shoes.

Anyone who has spotted her is asked to call Pittsburgh Police immediately at 412-343-7141, or dial 911.

