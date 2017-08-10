PNC Park Ranked Among Best In MLB Food Safety Study

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new study shows PNC Park is one of the safest in the league when it comes to food safety violations.
A Sports Illustrated report ranked the stadium ninth overall in terms of safety.
However, there were some violations were still reported at the park.
According to Sports Illustrated, PNC Park had 44 violations and about half of those were critical.
Most dealt with foods kept at incorrect temperatures.
The report found cold foods like cheese, tomatoes and hot dogs were kept in coolers above 40 degrees.
For their report, Sports Illustrated attempted to obtain public health inspection records for all 30 stadiums in Major League Baseball. Only two (Progressive Field in Cleveland and Comerica Park in Detroit) were not obtained prior to the report’s publish date.
Here’s the top five:
- Safeco Field – Seattle Mariners
- Fenway Park – Boston Red Sox
- Minute Maid Park – Houston Astros
- Coors Field – Colorado Rockiers
- Chase Field – Arizona Diamondbacks
Here’s the worst five:
- No. 28 – Tropicana Field – Tampa Bay Rays
- No. 27 – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum – Oakland Athletics
- No. 26 – Oriole Park At Camden Yards – Baltimore Orioles
- No. 25 – Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles Dodgers
- No. 24 – Nationals Park – Washington Nationals
Other Notables:
- No. 6 – Busch Stadium – St. Louis Cardinals
- No. 8 – Wrigley Field – Chicago Cubs
- No. 10 – Miller Park – Milwaukee Brewers
- No. 19 – Great American Ballpark – Cincinnati Reds
