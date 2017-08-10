North Allegheny Named Top Public High School In Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — North Allegheny High School has been named one of the top public high schools in the state.
The school came in at number 5 on Niche’s list of the 2018 best public high schools in Pennsylvania.
Schools in the Philadelphia area filled out the top 4 spots and most of the rest of the top 10. Fox Chapel Area High School managed to land the number 7 spot.
Niche ranked 656 public high schools in Pennsylvania, looking at factors such as academics, teachers, culture and diversity, and student and parent reviews.
Narrowing the field to just the Pittsburgh area, the following schools made the top 5:
- North Allegheny High School
- Fox Chapel Area High School
- Mt. Lebanon Senior High School
- Upper St. Clair High School
- Quaker Valley High School
More school rankings — including private schools, elementary schools, and online schools — can be found on Niche.com.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter