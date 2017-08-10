1 Dead In North Huntingdon Construction Accident

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – A construction accident in Westmoreland County left one man dead Thursday morning.
The accident happened at Aarcon Enterprises on Pine Hollow Road in North Huntingdon around 9 a.m.
According to emergency dispatchers, a man inside the facility was crushed by the counterweight of a construction vehicle. The victim was trapped from the waist down.
No other information has been released at this time.
