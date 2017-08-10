STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Preseason Opener | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Rally Cat: Feline On Field Sets Up Cardinals’ Grand Slam

August 10, 2017 7:20 AM
Filed Under: Kansas City Royals, MLB, St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Cardinals have a friendly feline to thank for their rally against the Royals.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth on Tuesday night, the game was delayed for a couple minutes when a small, feisty cat sprinted onto the field at Busch Stadium.

On the first pitch after play resumed, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam off Peter Moylan to give the Cardinals an 8-5 lead. The cat was instantly dubbed #RallyCat on Twitter, and St. Louis went on to win.

Lorenzo Cain #6 of the Kansas City Royals watches a kitten run across the outfield in the sixth inning during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on August 9, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The cat emerged from near the visitors’ dugout on the third-base side and blitzed into the outfield, the fur on its tail standing on end. Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain stood, smiling, with a hand on his hip as the cat sprinted past him.

Lucas Hackmann, a member of the Cardinals’ grounds crew, ran out to grab the stray and flinched several times as the animal tried to bite or scratch him.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

