Three Rivers Regatta’s 40th Anniversary Attracts Record Crowds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta attracted record crowds last weekend.

Officials say 850,000 people attended Regatta events at Point State Park, the North Shore and the Roberto Clemente Bridge between Aug. 4 – 6.

The Regatta celebrated its 40th anniversary this year with familiar events, like powerboat racing, and some new ones, like the flugtag competition.

Officials say the flugtag competition alone drew more than 150,000 spectators to the North Shore and Point State Park.

Watch Dave Crawley’s flugtag attempt —

“This weekend’s event was the perfect nod to a Pittsburgh summer tradition,” said John Bonassi, Chairman of the Board, Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Inc. “The bar is now set. We are already planning to make next year’s Regatta even bigger and better than this one.”

Although most of the people attending the Regatta were there to enjoy the entertainment, there were also reports of hundreds of teenagers fighting all over Downtown Pittsburgh. Authorities reportedly shut down Point State Park early Saturday night after some teens stormed the gates. At least four teenagers were cited.

Regatta officials say only one incident of teens fighting took place in the area of the Regatta and other reports of fighting happened several blocks away from Regatta activities.

