Yikes! Heralded Haunted House To Provide Wild 3D Experience

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the ScareHouse, the heralded haunted house in Etna has added to what it proudly calls the “ick factor.”

“Welcome to the underbelly of the Sunset Lodge,” co-owner Scott Simmons said. “This is the stuff they don’t want you to see when you check in.”

“Everything is very clean,” Simmons quips, walking through a kitchen filled with what appears to be the remains of rats and other beasts. “It meets the highest standard of food preparation, really.”

The ScareHouse provides 3D glasses for another new haunt called, Nocturnia 3D.

“A 3D haunted house is really interesting because it’s all around you,” Simmons said. “It’s immersive. It’s 360 degrees of just weird things popping out. And the 3D glasses make it so that you can’t necessarily tell where you are standing. It allows us to to do all these crazy effects with color, and clowns.”

Especially clowns. Not the happy ones of childhood memory.

Meanwhile, the co-owner host enters, “the honeymoon suite in the Sunset Lodge.”

“With this glorious elegant bed – that’s real velour, and of course, a real disco ball,” Simmons said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The room is missing only a heart-shaped tub and Elvis on velvet, it’s scarily tacky.

“We’re already starting to plan for next year, and we haven’t even opened up yet,” Simmons said. “We’re obsessed with making people scream.”