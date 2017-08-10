South Butler School Board Authorizes More Testing For Lead In Water

SOUTH BUTLER (KDKA) — With classes starting in less than two weeks, the South Butler School District is still grappling with high levels of lead and copper in its water.

Wednesday night, the school board voted to conduct new tests on the system.

Last May, tests revealed that 38 fountains and sinks in the school district had unacceptable levels of lead and copper, so the district has been in the process of replacing those fixtures.

The school board wants to make sure that the work eliminated the problem, so Wednesday night, the board authorized more testing to make sure the water is safe.

Those 38 water fixtures have been out of service while the work continues.

The school district insists all of the other fountains and sinks at the school are safe.

If you want to have your child tested for lead poisoning, they recommend you contact your doctor or the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health. The district will not pay for that testing.

Water test results will be posted on the school district’s website: SouthButler.org

School begins in South Butler on Aug. 23.

