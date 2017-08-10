Taylor Swift Testifies In Court During Groping Trial

DENVER (KDKA) – Singer Taylor Swift took the stand to testify in court Thursday. She claims a former radio host groped her before a concert in Denver in 2013.

David Mueller originally sued Swift for $3 million in damages over the incident, saying she and her team cost him his job. Swift counter-sued Mueller for just one dollar, to prove a point.

Fans showed up in droves outside the courthouse on Thursday, showing their support for the singer.

“I’m a big fan, and I think it’s awesome that she’s standing up for herself and going to take the stand,” said one fan.

In her testimony, Swift said that Mueller lifted her skirt and grabbed her buttocks while the two were posing for a photo. She also said it was impossible for anyone to see the entire incident, because they were standing against a wall at the time. Swift also testified that it was not possible that anyone but Mueller groped her.

The singer went on to describe the alleged incident, saying, “It was a definite grab, a very long grab.”

Then, she told the court that she tried to get as far away from Mueller as she could, but that she couldn’t stop the Meet and Greet event because there were several dozen people waiting in line for photos.

Swift also testified that a security guard witnessed the alleged groping incident.

In all, Swift testified for about an hour.

Several fans have been allowed into the courtroom each day, and offered insight on what they saw and heard.

“I 100 percent believe this is a case of a woman’s right to her own body, even men’s rights to their own bodies,” said Laura Brandon, a trial spectator.

On Wednesday, Mueller testified that the photo-taking experience was “weird and awkward,” but insisted he touched Swift’s ribs, not her buttocks.

“He was very nervous, unconfident, unsure of his story,” says court spectator Johny Hultzapple. “I don’t think he handled himself too well.”

