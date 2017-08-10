16-Year-Old Charged With Criminal Homicide In Fayette Co. Shooting

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A teenage boy has been charged with criminal homicide for shooting and killing a 19-year-old man in Fayette County on Wednesday.
State police say that 19-year-old Raji Raven Hickenbottom was involved in a physical fight with another individual at a home on Clark Street sometime Wednesday. During the fight, a 16-year-old boy grabbed a revolver and fired a shot towards Hickenbottom and the other individual.
Hickenbottom was hit in the chest. He was transported to Uniontown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody and is being charged as an adult.
His name has not been released.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter