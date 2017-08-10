STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Preseason Opener | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

16-Year-Old Charged With Criminal Homicide In Fayette Co. Shooting

August 10, 2017 7:07 PM
Filed Under: Fayette County, North Union Township, Raji Hickenbottom

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A teenage boy has been charged with criminal homicide for shooting and killing a 19-year-old man in Fayette County on Wednesday.

State police say that 19-year-old Raji Raven Hickenbottom was involved in a physical fight with another individual at a home on Clark Street sometime Wednesday. During the fight, a 16-year-old boy grabbed a revolver and fired a shot towards Hickenbottom and the other individual.

Hickenbottom was hit in the chest. He was transported to Uniontown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody and is being charged as an adult.

His name has not been released.

