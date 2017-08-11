Pennsylvania Bicyclist Convicted Of Obstructing Traffic

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania man who repeatedly obstructed traffic with his bicycle has been convicted on nine misdemeanor counts.

Prosecutors say 58-year-old David Smith of Hempfield Township intentionally delayed traffic while riding his bike down the middle of the road. His lawyer says Smith didn’t break the law, faulting motorists for failing to safely pass. The Tribune-Review reports that jurors convicted Smith on Friday in six of the eight cases against him dating to 2012.

He’s already been in jail for more than a year after his bail was revoked. Smith admitted he’d violated a court order that prohibited from riding over Westmoreland County roads. He’ll be sentenced in about three months.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)