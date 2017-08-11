4 Facing Charges For Dumping Dead Body After Overdose

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Four people are facing charges for dumping a body along a Cherryhill Township road after the victim overdosed.

State police say a passerby saw 22-year-old Tyler Andrew Eckenroad, of Commodore, Pa., lying on the shoulder of Wissinger Hill Road near Allen Bridge Road on April 30, 2016.

State troopers and the Indiana County coroner were sent to the scene, where Eckenroad was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, state police discovered that Eckenroad had died from a drug overdose at a home in Indiana, Pa., and his body was driven to and left on Wissinger Hill Road.

State police say four people were involved: 26-year-old Robert Pardee, 33-year-old Bryan Harper, 25-year-old Brittany Trausi, and 29-year-old Ronald Eiselman, Jr.

Pardee, Harper and Eiselman are from Indiana, Pa. Trausi is from Coral, Pa.

On Aug. 3, state police charged the four individuals with abuse of corpse, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

