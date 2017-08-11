STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Preseason Opener | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Columbia Gas Reminds Customers To Call 811 Before Digging

August 11, 2017 3:21 AM
Filed Under: 811, Columbia Gas

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Columbia Gas is recognizing August 11 (8/11) as National 811 Day, and reminding its customers in Pennsylvania to call 811 before digging.

The national “Call Before You Dig” number, 811 connects homeowners and contractors with the Pennsylvania One Call System, which gives utility companies the opportunity to mark buried pipes and cables.

Columbia Gas says calling 811 is necessary before many outdoor projects, from installing a mailbox or building a deck to planting a tree or digging in the garden.

For more information, click this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch