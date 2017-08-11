Columbia Gas Reminds Customers To Call 811 Before Digging

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Columbia Gas is recognizing August 11 (8/11) as National 811 Day, and reminding its customers in Pennsylvania to call 811 before digging.
The national “Call Before You Dig” number, 811 connects homeowners and contractors with the Pennsylvania One Call System, which gives utility companies the opportunity to mark buried pipes and cables.
Columbia Gas says calling 811 is necessary before many outdoor projects, from installing a mailbox or building a deck to planting a tree or digging in the garden.
For more information, click this link.