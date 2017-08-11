STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Preseason Opener | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Raffle Offers Tickets To Every Major Sporting Event In Pittsburgh

August 11, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Golden Ticket Raffle, Junior Achievement

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One lucky Pittsburgh sports fan could win tickets to every major sporting event in town.

The Junior Achievement has planted tickets all around town for their “Golden Ticket Raffle.”

One golden ticket will provide the winner with tickets to sporting events in Pittsburgh, including Penguins, Steelers, Pirates, and Pitt home games.

The raffle benefits Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania.

For more information on Junior Achievement, click here: JuniorAchievement.org

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch