Raffle Offers Tickets To Every Major Sporting Event In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One lucky Pittsburgh sports fan could win tickets to every major sporting event in town.
The Junior Achievement has planted tickets all around town for their “Golden Ticket Raffle.”
One golden ticket will provide the winner with tickets to sporting events in Pittsburgh, including Penguins, Steelers, Pirates, and Pitt home games.
The raffle benefits Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania.
For more information on Junior Achievement, click here: JuniorAchievement.org