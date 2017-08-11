Woman Found Dead In Larimer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
LARIMER (KDKA) — A woman was found dead on a porch in Larimer on Friday evening.
Allegheny County emergency dispatchers confirmed that police and medics were sent to the 1200 block of Paulson Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. for a report that a body was found.
KDKA’s David Highfield reports that a woman was found on the back porch of a home. There was blood on the porch.
It is unclear how the woman died.
No further information has been released at this time.
