Man Struck By Train On South Side

August 11, 2017 5:55 AM
Filed Under: CSX, South Side, Train

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after he was struck by a train.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. along the CSX tracks near the 10th Street Bridge on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

The victim was found along the tracks between 12th and 13th Streets. Emergency crews had to break into a fenced-in lot behind a Pittsburgh Public School Board building to reach him.

There was no update on the victim’s condition.

