STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Preseason Opener | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Officials: ‘Miracle Baby’ Found In Plastic Bag Doing ‘Remarkably Well’

August 11, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Harriette Hoyt, New York
(Photo Courtesy: Elmira Police Department)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (KDKA/AP) – An 8-month-old “miracle baby” is doing “remarkably well” after spending three days outside in a plastic garbage bag.

On Tuesday, the child was found in a white plastic garbage bag near some bushes behind a home in Elmira, New York.

Today, Chemung County Assistant District Attorney Terry Northrup says the infant was in stable condition at a Rochester hospital Friday.

harriette hoyt Officials: Miracle Baby Found In Plastic Bag Doing Remarkably Well

(Photo Courtesy: Elmira Police Department)

Authorities say the child’s 17-year-old mother, Harriette Hoyt, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, abandoned her child in the yard around noon last Saturday. Neighbors checking on an animal-like sound coming from the yard discovered the baby early Tuesday afternoon.

“I ran up and I see the little legs were dangling out the bag, so I said ‘you guys, it’s a baby,’” Kayla Seals told CNN-affiliate WETM.

The child is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are looking about 72-hours in the bag,” Elmira Police Sgt. Bill Solt said. “She’s a miracle baby.”

Hoyt was charged with attempted murder. She remains in the county jail on $250,000 cash bail.

The lawyer representing her wasn’t available for comment.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch