Police: Mother Dragged 2-Year-Old By Hair, Threw Her Into Crib

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A mother in Penn Township is accused of dragging her 2-year-old daughter by the hair and throwing her into her crib, giving the child a black eye.

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday, 37-year-old Jamie Garish grabbed her 2-year-old daughter by the hair and dragged her from the kitchen to her bedroom, which was about 25 feet away. Garish then lifted her daughter by her hair and threw her into her crib.

Police say the child’s face hit the corner of the crib, causing her eye to become bruised and swollen.

Garish’s husband told police that they got into an argument after the incident, and Garish then left the house. Her husband called police on Thursday to report Garish as missing.

The criminal complaint says police found her in the parking lot of the Penn Rod and Gun Club. When police questioned her, she said she didn’t know how her daughter got a black eye.

Police placed Garish under arrest. She is facing charges of child endangerment, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

