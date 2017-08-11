STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Preseason Opener | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Teachers Who Dragged, Carried Autistic Boy Won’t Be Charged

August 11, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Autistic Child, Dragged, Ohio

CRESTLINE, Ohio (AP) – Two Ohio kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won’t be criminally charged but still face potential disciplinary action.

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum reports the Crestline teachers hauled the 7-year-old to a school office May 8 after he acted up on the playground and started hitting and biting them.

autistic child dragged ohio 1 Teachers Who Dragged, Carried Autistic Boy Wont Be Charged

(Photo Credit: Bonnie McKean/Facebook)

His mother, Bonnie McKean, calls the teachers’ actions inexcusable. After a prosecutor this week decided against pursuing charges, McKean shared school security video of the incident on Facebook for viewers to judge for themselves.

Superintendent Noreen Mullens says the district roughly 60 miles north of Columbus doesn’t condone teachers’ actions.

Mullens says they’ve been on administrative leave, and state education officials are reviewing their conduct.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

