Trump Says He’s Considering Military Response To Venezuela

August 11, 2017 6:38 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, United States, Venezuela

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s considering possible military action against Venezuela in response to President Nicolas Maduro’s power grab.

Trump tells reporters at his New Jersey golf course Friday that he’s “not going to rule out” a military option.”

He adds that it’s “certainly something that we could pursue.”

Trump has been blasting Maduro’s moves to consolidate power, describing him as a “dictator.”

The Trump administration has issued a series of sanctions against Maduro and more than two dozen current and former Venezuelan officials.

But a military intervention would be an extraordinary escalation in response.

