Dog Reunited With Owner One Week After Carjacking

FORT WORTH (KDKA) — A woman has been reunited with her dog after a carjacking separated the two on August 5.
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, “Pinkie” was in the car with her 71-year-old owner Pam Wilson when the carjacking occurred.
The carjacking suspect was caught and later arrested, but told police he pushed the dog out of the car.
Fort Worth Police Department posted a picture of Pinkie on Facebook and asked the public for help.
After over 1,200 shares on Facebook, Wilson was contacted by someone named Melissa who believed her uncle took possession of the dog after he saw it being pushed from a vehicle.
Melissa sent a photo to police and Wilson was able to confirm that the dog was in fact Pinkie.
Wilson and Pinkie were reunited on Saturday afternoon.