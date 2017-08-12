Kittens Found In Ross Twp. Yard Need Homes

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Some kittens that were found in a yard in Ross Township are in need of loving homes.

John Stuck says he spotted kittens in his yard late Wednesday night. He believes that someone may have dumped the seven kittens there.

“I come back here to get my kayak off of there and a bunch of cats come out,” he said.

Stuck called Animal Friends, but because they are filled to capacity, they were unable to help. The organization did provide him with bags of food to tide the kittens over until Stuck is able to find a place for them.

If you would like to take in any of the kittens, you can contact Stuck at (412) 290-9911.