Joint Trial Slated For 3 Teens In Police Officer’s Death

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – A judge has scheduled a joint trial at the end of October for three teenagers accused of having caused the death of a police officer during a chase.
The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that Lackawanna County Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle denied a series of pretrial motions by Tanner Curtis, Isiah Edwards and Nasiir Jones but left undecided the issue of whether jurors will be selected from another county.
She rejected requests for separate trials, suppression of statements to investigators and disqualification of the prosecutor’s office.
Authorities said the three, all 17 at the time, fled from Scranton police after a 2015 armed robbery. Patrolman John Wilding died after falling from a retaining wall during the chase. They are charged with second-degree murder and murder of a law enforcement officer.
