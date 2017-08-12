SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Giants Recap | Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Trump Signs Bill To Fund Veterans Medical Care Program

August 12, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Veterans

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed an emergency spending bill that will pump more than $2 billion into a program that allows veterans to receive private medical care at government expense.

Trump, who made improving veterans care a central campaign promise, signed the VA Choice and Quality Employment Act while at his New Jersey golf club on Saturday.

The bill addresses a budget shortfall at the Department of Veteran Affairs that threatened medical care for thousands of veterans. It provides $2.1 billion to continue funding the Veterans Choice Program, which allows veterans to seek private care.

Another $1.8 billion will go to core VA health programs, including 28 leases for new VA medical facilities.

Veterans groups applauded the bill being signed, though some criticized the delay and the cost.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch