SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Giants Recap | Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Two Killed In Helicopter Crash In Virginia

August 12, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: Helicopter, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (KDKA) — Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed outside Charlottesville on Saturday.

Virginia State Police say just before 5 p.m., a helicopter crashed into a wooded area. Two people were killed.

The victims’ identities have not been released at this time.

New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg said the FAA confirmed to her that it was a Virginia State Police helicopter. Virginia State Police have not confirmed that information themselves.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch