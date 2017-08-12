Two Killed In Helicopter Crash In Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (KDKA) — Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed outside Charlottesville on Saturday.
Virginia State Police say just before 5 p.m., a helicopter crashed into a wooded area. Two people were killed.
The victims’ identities have not been released at this time.
New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg said the FAA confirmed to her that it was a Virginia State Police helicopter. Virginia State Police have not confirmed that information themselves.
FAA confirms this is a Virginia State Police chopper. https://t.co/7HloKi3AzG
— Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 12, 2017
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
