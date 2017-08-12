SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Suspected DUI Crash Leaves One Dead

August 12, 2017 12:26 PM
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning.

The Indiana County Coroner’s office pronounced the driver of the vehicle, 45-year-old Aaron James Stiffey Jr. of Bolivar, dead at the scene around 4:15 a.m.

The coroner’s office said “alcohol and speed appear to be a factor,” but toxicology tests are pending.

According to the Jerry Overman Jr. of the coroner’s office, Stiffey was heading south on Route 259 when he crossed the center line striking a utility pole and rolling onto the driver’s side.

Stiffey was partially ejected from his Dodge Ram and blunt force trauma to the head an neck was determined to be the cause of death.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated the crash and ruled the manner of death accidental.

