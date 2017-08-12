SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Giants Recap | Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Authorities: Woman Tried To Poison Grandma With Anti-Freeze

August 12, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Antifreeze, New Jersey, Poisoned

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a New Jersey woman tried to poison her grandmother with liquid anti-freeze.

Morris County prosecutors say Elise Conroy was arrested Saturday on an attempted murder charge. A possible motive has not be disclosed.

Authorities say the 26-year-old Roxbury Township lives with her 84-year-old grandmother.

Conroy allegedly bought the anti-freeze in July with the purpose of poisoning the older woman. Prosecutors say Conroy eventually poured it into some juice and gave the juice to her grandmother.

Authorities have not said whether Conroy’s grandmother was harmed by the alleged poisoning attempt.

Conroy was being held pending a detention hearing, which has not yet been scheduled. It wasn’t known Saturday if she has retained an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch